IDF forces operating in Judea and Samaria have arrested The sisters of the deputy head of Hamas's political department, Salah al-Aururi, who was recently assassinated in Lebanon.

The sisters, Dalal and Fatima, were arrested in the Ramallah region.

The assassination was carried out with an unmanned aerial vehicle that struck a direct hit against the vehicle in which he was traveling, according to Lebanese media.

The assassination took place after he left a meeting in Beirut, in a building situated near a major highway. His office was damaged by a second missile strike in the area.

A senior Hezbollah figure told Al-Arabi al-Jadeed: “Hezbollah will respond to the assassination of al-Aruri. The response will be calculated, because the organization does not want Israel to achieve its intended goals.

Al-Aruri was responsible for acts of terror in Judea and Samaria, and planned the kidnap and murder of the three youths abducted in 2014, which led to Operation Defensive Edge.