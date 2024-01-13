The Hamas terrorist organization is working to advance attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe under the command of senior organization leaders, the Prime Minister's Office, Mossad, and ISA (Shin Bet) announced.

On 14 December 2023, the Danish and German security and enforcement authorities announced the widespread arrest of suspects in Europe who are now the subject of judicial proceedings.

In a continuing intelligence effort, considerable information has been uncovered that proves how the Hamas terrorist organization has acted to expand its violent activity abroad in order to attack innocents around the world.

Thanks to combined inter-organizational forces in Israel and abroad, a comprehensive and in-depth picture of Hamas's terrorist activities has been revealed, including details of areas of action, targets for attacks and those involved in implementing the activity – from Hamas commanders in Lebanon to the last attackers in the operational infrastructure, as well as information on the intention to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, the acquisition of UAVs and the use of elements from criminal organizations in Europe.

"Hamas draws inspiration from the terrorist activity of the Iranian regime, and like it, aspires to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any price," the statement emphasized.

"The Mossad, the ISA and the IDF, in conjunction with the international security and enforcement bodies, will continue their efforts to thwart the terrorist intentions of Hamas and all terrorist organizations, and to settle accounts with them everywhere in the world, on behalf of the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people."