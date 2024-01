The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters launched a new international campaign ahead of the 100th day since the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the kidnapping of hundreds of innocent people, 136 of whom are still held hostage in Gaza.

The campaign will premiere today (Thursday) in movie theatres across the United States and features a 'movie trailer' with footage from the horrific events of October 7.

The trailer states: "The biggest horror movie of the year isn't a movie at all."