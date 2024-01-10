IDF ground, air, and naval troops are continuing to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, and a total of approximately 150 terror targets were struck by IDF troops since Tuesday.

In the area of Maghazi in central Gaza, IDF ground troops operated and directed IAF aircraft to strike several terrorists. Furthermore, the ground troops uncovered more than 15 underground tunnel shafts in the area.

During targeted raids on military sites in the area, the troops located rocket launchers, missiles, UAVs, and explosive devices. The troops also destroyed a machine used for manufacturing rockets.

During operational activity in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, IDF ground troops directed IAF aircraft to strike and eliminate more than 10 terrorists. In battles in the area over the last day, dozens of terrorist operatives were killed by IDF troops.

In separate operational activity in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a terrorist who planted an explosive device in the vicinity of a route used for the movement of troops. In response, IDF troops directed IAF aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorist.