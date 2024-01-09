About 30 minutes before he and five other soldiers were killed in an explosion in Gaza, Captain (res.) Ron Efrimi spoke to Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) reporter Doron Kadosh in Gaza.

During the conversation, Kadosh asked him to describe the Hamas headquarters where the forces were stationed. Efrimi told him about the tunnel that the team was going to blow up.

He said, "There are many tunnels here, they are very densely situated, unlike other places, they really branch out under the houses of civilians. Some of them know about them and some of them don't. This just emphasizes the crimes of Hamas."

Reporter Doron Kadosh shared that as the journalists left the site, the forces focused on their task of blowing up the tunnels. "We were about 100 meters from the site. We heard the explosion and we realized that there was an incident with many casualties," he said.

Kadosh eulogized Efrimi, whom he met then in Gaza, "it was obvious how proud he was of the unit and the team he led."