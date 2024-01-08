A photojournalist who lives in the Gaza Strip and worked for several international news organizations called on residents of Gaza to storm the border with Israel after Hamas terrorists launched their attack on the morning of October 7, an investigation by Honest Reporting has found.

According to the report, the freelancer made the call while, together with another Gaza photojournalist, happily showing footage from the Hamas massacre in which an IDF soldier was being lynched. The two laughed when describing how the soldier was already dead as the terrorist continued to brutalize his body.

The freelancer worked for Reuters, AP, APA Images, and Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Honest Reporting stated that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh had twice kissed the photojournalist in question.

Both photojournalists stated that they had been with the Hamas terrorists since the beginning of the operation on October 7 and described witnessing the kidnapping of Israelis from a safe room in Sderot.

One photojournalist said to Gazans watching the video: “Advice, whoever can go – go. It is a one-time event that will not happen again.”

“Really, it will not repeat itself,” the other one said in agreement.

The photojournalist added: "Perhaps I saw at least 50 female settlers that young people were taking."

He further said that any Gazan who decided to take part in the massacre "can go at least 10 kilometers, if not more."

A photograph by the photojournalist was chosen as one of the 'pictures of the month' in October by Reuters.

Over 1,200 people were murdered in southern Israel on October 7, making it the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust. In addition, ABout 240 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. Over 130 people are still held hostage in Gaza over three months later.