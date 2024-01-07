איתור אמל"ח בתוך שקים של אונר"א דובר צה"ל

While operating in Khan Yunis, soldiers of the Kfir Brigade Battle Team eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed hundreds of terrorist targets, including infrastructure, watchpoints, and anti-tank positions.

In addition, the forces destroyed several underground shafts and tunnels in the area.

During operations in the Bani Suhilah neighborhood, the force encountered an armed terror cell.

The forces directed an IAF aircraft and eliminated the cell.

Following an exchange of fire, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure nearby, in which a terror cell that was watching the forces in the area was hiding.

תיעוד מפעילות לוחמי כפיר דובר צה"ל

During the raids, the forces found many weapons, including guns, grenades, explosives, and RPG missiles. Some of the weapons, which were used by the Hamas terror organization, were found in bags belonging to UNRWA.

In another instance, an engineering vehicle destroyed a Hamas command center, which was used to plan the October 7th attack.