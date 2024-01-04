תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

In the city of Khan Yunis, three terrorists attempted to plant an explosive device next to IDF troops. In response, an IAF aircraft directed by the troops targeted and killed the terrorists.

The troops also eliminated two additional terrorists who were hiding in a nearby building and a fighter jet struck a Hamas weapons storage facility.

During the activity in Khan Yunis, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at IDF troops. A short while afterwards, an IAF aircraft struck the launch post used to fire the anti-tank missile, as well as the terrorist cell that was inside the post.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

In addition, an IAF fighter jet directed by IDF troops struck a Hamas military structure being used by an anti-tank terrorist operative from Hamas' Deir al Balah Battalion, as well as two structures to which terrorists fled and in which numerous weapons were located.

An additional terrorist who arrived at the structure to retrieve the weapons was eliminated by an aircraft.



During operational activity in Bureij, IDF troops located long-range rocket launchers in the area.

During joint air, naval, and ground activity, IDF naval troops identified and eliminated terrorists who were ambushing the ground troops.

"IDF naval troops continue to operate along the Gazan coastline in order to assist the ground troops operating there," an IDF source stressed.