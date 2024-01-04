A New Jersey imam who was shot outside a mosque in Newark on Wednesday succumbed to gunshot wounds, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

The cleric was shot after 6:00 a.m. outside the Masjid-Muhammad-Newark Mosque, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in an emailed statement. The victim was taken to nearby University Hospital and was in critical condition before succumbing to his wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

No suspect has been arrested so far. The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said that the imam’s loss will be felt across the state and city. He said the evidence does not indicate a motive related to bias or terrorism.

Gov. Phil Murphy identified the victim as Imam Hassan Sharif. He noted that authorities have no information about who shot him, or why.

“At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship,” Murphy’s statement said, according to AP.