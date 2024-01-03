כך ארגוני הטרור משתמשים בילדים דובר צה"ל

Today (Wednesday), the IDF revealed evidence showing that the Hamas terrorist organization indoctrinates children in the Gaza Strip and incites them to terrorist activity.

"From a young age, children are educated to hate Israel and Jews. In schools, youth movements, and at camps, children undergo both theoretical and practical military training," the IDF spokesperson stated.

"In routine times, Hamas operates summer camps where children learn to shoot weapons, storm through tunnels, fight against tanks and even kidnap soldiers. These camps are early stages of training for Hamas' military wing. Based on intelligence it is estimated that a significant number of minors are active in the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

"Even during the war, the Hamas terrorist organization uses minors for various tasks, for example sending children to deliver both messages and ammunition. The IDF previously disclosed the investigation of a company commander in the Hamas 'Zeytoun' Battalion, in which he detailed the terrorist organization's fighting doctrine. Based on this doctrine, children are used to transfer ammunition with the understanding that the IDF will not harm them due to the IDF's compliance with international law. One of the examples of this is the transfer of explosives in vegetable bags by children in Gaza. A further example is the sending of children to combat zones after attacks in order to assess the damage and report it to the terrorists who are hiding in shelters," the IDF stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

