An Evening of Embracing the Victims of Terror in Israel



In five years from now, when everyone forgets, who will remember "Yael"? Who will buy her a bike and teach her how to ride it? Who, years from now, will pay for her wedding dress? Who will walk her down to the Chuppah?



When the world moves on, we must still be there for them! We Need Your Help for the Long Term. Reserve your seat today!



January 9th, 2024

at Bell Works (101 Crawfords Corner Rd. Holmdel, NJ)

6:00 pm - Dinner Reception

7:30 pm - Program



Performance by:

Shulem Lemmer



Guest Speakers:

- Rav Yitzchok Dovid Grossman Shlit"a (chief rabbi of Migdal Haemek)

- Rabbi Shlomo Farhi (director of programming at the Edmund J. Safra Synagogue)



Reserve Your Seat Today!



