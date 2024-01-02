Miriam, the wife of Captain Ori Shani, a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade who was killed in battle near Kibbutz Kissufim, calls on the Israeli government to continue the war until the total destruction of Hamas is achieved and ensure Israeli control of Gaza after the war.

In the video published by The Gvura, she tells how Uri educated his soldiers to be dedicated to the good of the people of Israel: "From the time I met Ori, the situation of the State of Israel was the focal point of his life, that's what he did, that's what he wrote about, and that was the center of his life. That's how he also educated his soldiers, to consider the general public before anyone’s personal needs."

Shani calls on the government to continue fighting in Gaza until Hamas is defeated: "On Ori's behalf I call on the government to continue the campaign until the complete elimination of the enemy, as well as Israeli control of Gaza, so that we do not return to a situation where our enemy raises its evil head – this is the last will of the fallen."