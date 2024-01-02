Israel is leading the fight against barbarism, terrorism and Evil. Israel is in its own existential battle but it is exposing the fault lines and fissures that face society today. The sheer and utter depravity that Hamas unleashed on the world on October 7th should be seen by all as wickedness and criminality.

The murder of innocent civilians, the beheading of infants, the sexual violence against women, the kidnapping of the elderly, and the public display of support for such actions is beyond the pale.

The fact that 72% of Arabs living in Judea, Samaria and Gaza surveyed from November 22nd to December 2nd approved of Hamas’ massacre on October 7th is an outrage. The poll has only a 4% margin of error. This means that this is the perverted and backwards thinking that Israel has to deal with in any of its attempts to make Peace. This is why after 30 years of Oslo, no real Peace has been achieved. It is precisely why talk of a two state solution is rubbish.

The riots and protests that have taken place in the USA in support of Hamas is shocking as well. America has declared Hamas a terrorist organization.

To have airports blocked, Libraries defaced, and bridges closed by Hamas supporters is unacceptable and untenable. Wrist slap arrests are being made but where are the water canons and mounted police? New York should lead the way in preventing these totally illegal and violent outbursts.

The apathy is inexcusable. More violent disruptions are planned at airports as travelers return from the Holidays and at Times Square during the New Year’s Celebration. Unless Americans wake up to this horror, Hamas will not hesitate to escalate their war on civilization and Democracy.

Israel’s fight is America’s fight. It is the world’s fight. Civilization is at a crossroads. Either we stand up now or risk losing everything America represents to the Free World.