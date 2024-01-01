The scene of the attack at the Mizmoria Checkpoint

The terrorist Ahmad A'lian, who perpetrated the stabbing attack at the Mizmoria checkpoint south of Jerusalem last Thursday, was a "promising soccer player."

A'lian stabbed two members of the security forces, one of whom opened fire and neutralized him. The two were light to moderately wounded.

Following the attack, the Palestine National Football Team wrote: "Ahmad A'lian decided to play his final game tonight and caused serious injuries to an occupation soldier.

The announcement added: "A'lian was in the past considered one of the players of the future in Palestinian football; that is how Lebanese and Jordanian media described him. In the beginning, he played for al-Shawara and lent them to the secondary league, and then he moved to the Jerusalemite Jabel Mukaber team, where he became one of its leading players. He was a promising footballer. He was known for his dribbling ability and sense of scoring goals."

The terrorist was employed by an external contracting company that provides cleaning services to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.