IDF reservist Matanya Yanai, who during peacetime works as a chef at grilling events, decided to spoil his fellow soldiers in Gaza with a juicy steak made fresh on the battlefield.

Yanai, who serves as a D9 bulldozer operator, lit the coals and prepared the steak on the grill for the other soldiers who enjoyed the piece of meat. He uploaded the video, which was styled to be a cooking instructional video, to his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

When asked if it was dangerous to grill in Gaza since the smoke may give away the troops' position, he answered that there is so much smoke in Gaza that "no one even saw the small barbecue."