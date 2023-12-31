As a sign of solidarity with the hostages currently being held by the Hamas terror organization, dozens of buildings all over the country belonging to leading companies, organizations, municipalities, and academic institutions were lit up yellow under the slogan "Every Second is Critical."

Among the illuminated buildings: the Knesset, the Yarkon Bridge, the chimneys of the Hadera power station, the Ashkelon power station, the WIX Group building, the municipality buildings of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, Ramat Gan, and Holon, Bank Hapoalim headquarters, the Habima Theatre building, the Azrieli Towers, the Netanya Stadium, Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, the Jewish Agency building and national institution buildings, Dan Hotels in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Eilat, Afeka College, Hadassah College, the Tel Aviv-Yaffo Academic College, Tadiran company, and more.

The Families Headquarters, which is behind the initiative, stated: "As the world celebrates the new year, time has stopped for the hostages."