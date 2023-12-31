Arab affairs correspondent and political advisor to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Shimrit Meir, calls for transparency on the situation with Hezbollah in the north.

"I see that we are returning to the mentality of lying and hiding facts at the expense of telling the truth," Meir wrote on her X account.

She contemplated: "Has the time not come to behave maturely and tell the public what it understands on its own – the time has not yet come for a major war in the north. We are suffering, and it is bad, but the army's resources are not unlimited, and we have decided that Gaza must be first."

"You can disagree (for example, I think differently), you can discuss, but this is a legitimate claim based on the truth," she added, stating that: "instead, they have returned to the mentality of lying, as they did before October 7th and are telling us that that we are actually bashing Hezbollah, only that we just don't understand it."

"What any sensible Israeli understands is that the north of the country is deserted, that Hezbollah is not deterred as the generals claimed at the outbreak of the current situation, but is playing its cards wisely and courageously, and the situation is only escalating. This is the reality. This is what we have to deal with. We can discuss the options – from a major war to a political settlement and everything in between, but instead of this, we are once again dealing with the uncontrolled suppression of information and lies to the public. We see situation A, and they are telling us it's actually B," Meir pointed out.

She concluded: "The challenges are very great, and we must already realize that we will not last here without the urgent weaning of our state leadership and army from the culture of lies and repression of information like in the old world."