Criticism is growing in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organization, as well as demands it stop striking Israel due to a fear by citizens that they will pay the price for it.

The chairman of the Christian Lebanese Forces, Samir Jaj'a, claimed that "Hezbollah is manipulating the Lebanese fate, claiming that it's helping Gaza. It isn't helping Gaza; it's harming us.

We support Gaza 100% and sympathize with its inhabitants. It is unacceptable on all levels. But the question is asked: How do attacks from southern Lebanon help Gaza? Is it possible for there to be a worse situation in Gaza than there is now?" Jaj'a wondered.

Jaj'a is one of the politicians who is considered a leader in the struggle against Hezbollah and represents a fifth of the Lebanese population.

The Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Ra'i joined Jaj'a's position. "We oppose the war entering southern Lebanon; we have to protect the citizens of Lebanon. The war brought us to rock bottom. We demand the removal of rocket launchers from among the houses to prevent a destructive reaction by Israel. Everyone should respect Resolution 1701."