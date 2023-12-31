As 2023 draws to a close, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters sent "wishes" to the world for the New Year. After their loved ones have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 86 days, families of the hostages express their hopes for the coming year.

For 86 days since the murderous attack on southern Israel on October 7th, Israel has made attempts to bring its 249 hostages, held by the Hamas terrorist organization, back home. The world has mostly been silent, excluding several supportive messages from well-known personalities around the world. Even the Red Cross has not fought to gain access to the hostages to ensure their well-being.

Now, 86 days later, at the start of 2024, their families call for support from the international community – as others are celebrating and welcoming in the new year, they ask to be remembered, as the fireworks are shooting in the sky and the bottles of champagne are popping, they ask that the world listens to their requests.

Eylon Keshet, cousin of Yarden Bibas who is held hostage with his wife Shiri and their two children, 4-year-old Ariel and 11-month-old Kfir Bibas, wished everyone a happy new year and hopes that we can all celebrate Kfir’s first birthday at home.

Michael Levi, the brother of Or Levi, who was kidnapped from the Re'im music festival, stated: “All I am asking for the new year is to get my life back. Or has a son who can’t hear the word ‘father’ without bursting into tears.” Or's wife, Einav, was brutally murdered in the attack.

Among those who participated in the video: Merav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen (23), who was kidnapped from the Re'im music festival, Sharon Aloni Cunio, released from Hamas captivity with her 3-year-old daughters. Her husband David remains in Hamas captivity.

Orit Jan, the mother of Almog Meir Jan (21) who was kidnapped from the Re'im music festival.

Amit Shem Tov, the brother of Omer Shem Tov (21) who was kidnapped from the Re'im music festival.