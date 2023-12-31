In a post on X in a range of languages, President Isaac Herzog called for leaders and people around the world to call and work for the immediate return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

“As we enter 2024, I call on the entire family of nations, on all world leaders, to demand and work for the immediate, unconditional release of our 133 hostages," President Herzog wrote.

"Babies, the elderly, women, men, are being held in brutal captivity by Hamas, without vital medication or visitation from the Red Cross.

Their immediate release is at the core of our battle with Hamas terrorists in Gaza," he added.

He concluded: "May the light dispel the darkness, and may the New Year bring peace, hope, and healing for all."