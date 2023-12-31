Facebook has suspended the 'Libs of TikTok' account for allegedly violating the social media company's community standards.

The 'Libs of TikTok' X (formerly Twitter) account published a screenshot of an email from Facebook saying that “The page Libs of TikTok has been disabled for going against our Community Standards.”

“You cannot visit the Page and you won’t be able to add new people to work on the Page, the email concluded.

No details were provided as to what community standards were violated or how.

Libs of TikTok was launched in April 2020 by an Orthodox Jewish woman as an account that reposted videos already posted to social media of left-wing and 'woke' figures such as teachers discussing their views and how they act on them, particularly on gender issues. It has garnered millions of followers across its various social media accounts.

The identity of the creator of Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik, was revealed by the Washington Post in April 2022, along with her address. In March 2023, Raichik filed an ethics complaint against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accusing the lawmaker of defaming her during a hearing in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in February.

Facebook had previously suspended the Libs of TikTok account in 2022. Twitter also suspended Libs of TikTok several times before it was purchased by Elon Musk and rebranded as X.