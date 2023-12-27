תיעוד ממצלמת הגוף של לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 460 צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF infantry and armored forces from the 50th Battalion Battle Team, who are working under the 460 Brigade Battle Team, raided orchards in the Gaza Strip, where they found five tunnel shafts and multiple missile launch pits.

While operating in the orchards, the forces encountered several terrorists who launched RPGs and fired light weapons at them. They confronted the terrorists and eliminated them with accurate gunfire.

During the attack, armored forces identified two terrorists crawling with weapons toward the forces and eliminated them with a tank round.

In addition, an anti-tank missile was fired at the forces but did not hit the tank. The armored forces identified the source of the fire and eliminated the terrorists who attempted to attack the force.