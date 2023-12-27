IDF soldiers who entered the home of a Hamas terrorist in Gaza found a book written by Israeli journalist and former Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah translated into Arabic.

Shelah addressed the incident, telling Channel 12: "I know that there are many translated books. It shows the seriousness and the depth at which our enemies study us. It shows that they want to learn about us as a society."

He added that the terrorists learn from the book how Israelis think and see themselves and the terrorists. "Just as our intelligence looked and watched the Nukhba training, but at some point assumed that it seemed too much like a military operation for it to work."

Shelah noted that "there are terrorists who want to and do learn us at depth. They have an advantage: they speak our language, as opposed to most of us who don't speak Arabic.|