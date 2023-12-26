Israeli network influencer, Guy Hochman, uploaded a video today (Tuesday) from the beach in Gaza, in which he declared that Hamas terrorists who "walked on this beach should pay. We will take their houses, their land and their sea."

Hochman opened the video by saying: "Listen carefully, I have just been on the beach in Gaza. This is ours and we everyone will have to accept the fact that this beach is ours."

He also spoke about the horrific attack by Hamas on October 7th and explained: "People who murdered our sons and raped our daughters walked on this beach. They must pay. They took our Jews. We will take their houses, their land and their sea."