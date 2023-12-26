The Mount Hebron Regional Council announced "with great pain and sorrow" the death of First Sergeant Maor Lavi, a resident of Susya, who fell in battle in Gaza.

Council chairman Yochai Damari said, "We embrace his family at this difficult time, his wife Inbar, a teacher at the Susya regional school. His daughters Hadar, Shani, Shahar and Adi, together with all the residents of the Susya community."

"Maor joins our many heroes who went out to defend the nation and the country and sacrificed his life in a heroic battle. A smiling and gentle man, who combined spirit and substance in his life, work with youth and manual labor. He was a youth coordinator in the community, a devoted and loving father to his four daughters."