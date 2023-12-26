The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) convened on Monday at Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ headquarters in Ramallah, to discuss the situation in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip against the background of what the official PA news agency called "the continuation of the Zionist aggression and massacres."

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Executive Committee of the PLO published a statement in which it expressed opposition to "attempts to carry out forced migration of the Palestinian people outside the homeland".

The Executive Committee also emphasized the continuation of diplomatic coordination to bring about the unity of the Arab position to deal with the "Zionist aggression supported by the US", while rejecting the proposal to establish a Palestinian Arab government to manage the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip that is not related to the PLO.

In this context, the PLO leadership announced the establishment of a monitoring committee to "prevent the dangers that may harm the interests of the Palestinian people and their permanent national rights".

The PLO Executive Committee criticized "the brutal measures taken by the occupation authority against thousands of prisoners and the denial of their minimum rights enshrined in international law and international humanitarian law."