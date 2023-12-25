Channel 12 Arab affairs correspondent Ohad Hemo explains in a video on TikTok why the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip is resulting in a more substantial death toll than that in the north.

"For 16 years, Gaza has been preparing for this. During that time, more than half of Gaza's residents were born into a reality where Hamas rules. People who were born in a place where with their mother's milk, they suckle the hatred for Israel and the will to see the IDF going in and fight with it," Hemo says.

He emphasizes that "for 16 years, Hamas has been preparing Gaza and turning into the most difficult battlefield in the world, with hundreds of kilometers of tunnels, with shafts and mined houses, and the IDF went, and we see the heavy price that is being paid.

You have to understand that it can not be different, and nothing can be done - it is part of this difficult war. Khan Yunis is a difficult place, a very problematic Hamas stronghold, and Israel is working a bit differently," he adds and explains. If in the northern strip, we saw bombings, demolitions, and only then the entry of IDF forces (by the way, 72% of the north is completely destroyed), in the southern Gaza Strip, it's a bit different because of the fact that there are 2 million people there.

With this, we need to understand that Israel must continue this operation until Hamas falls - since there is no other option," he concludes.