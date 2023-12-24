The 401st Brigade of the 162nd Division and Shayetet 13 carried out a targeted raid to locate weapons hidden in schools in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City.

During the raid, the forces killed terrorists who were present in the school compound.

In addition, after interrogations conducted by field interrogators of Unit 504, dozens of terrorists were transferred for further interrogations in Israel.

In the schools located near mosques and residential buildings, hundreds of combat materials were found, including grenades, weapons, RPG missiles, explosives, and various media devices.