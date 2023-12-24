The IDF is increasing its pressure on Khan Yunis, and this morning (Sunday), brought in another combat brigade to Khan Yunis to increase pressure on Hamas.

According to army sources, this addition consolidates the forces operating under the 98th Division, and for the first time, six brigades are maneuvering to achieve more effective and greater achievements below ground in Khan Yunis.

The IDF understands that only pressure and intense action can result in significant achievements and has increased its forces.

In the next few days, the Southern Command intends to transfer forces that were fighting in the north of Gaza to the south for the same reasons.

At the same time, the forces are continuing to fight in three other centers in the north and center of Gaza, in what is known as the 'corridor.’

The first of these is Darje Tufah in the southern part of Gaza City, which also touches the already occupied Shuja'iyya. The army estimates that they will be able to take control of the area within a few days, and then the entire northeastern region, opposite the northern surrounding communities, will be under IDF control.

In addition, large forces from the 99th Division, under the command of Barak Hiram, are fighting along the corridor from the Be’eri area across to the sea to control the entire passage between the north and the south. They also hope to prevent the passage of terrorists and former residents of the north from returning to the north and trying to resettle the area.