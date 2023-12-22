Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening met at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with representatives of the bereaved families from the Heroism Forum, who told him about their loved ones who fell in battle, and about their loss and bereavement.

The Prime Minister stood by them, and said that their sons did not fall in vain.

The forum representatives sought to convey a message to the members of the War Cabinet from bereaved families from across the country, that all the goals of the war must be insisted upon, and not to give in to pressure. The representatives also requested that the fighting be conducted while safeguarding the lives of our soldiers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the forum representatives that Israel would not stop the war until all of its goals had been completed – until victory.

"There will not be another round. There is national consensus that embraces the entire people: There needs to be victory – until the goals are completed,” said Netanyahu.

“This is a difficult and brutal war, and you know how difficult it is. We will do everything to safeguard the soldiers' lives," he added.

The Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil also attended the meeting.