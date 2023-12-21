New footage posted on X joins the many reports regarding the inspiration that Hamas terrorists draw from the Nazi agenda that was outlined by Adolf Hitler.

In the footage, an IDF soldier is seen holding an Arabic edition of Hitler's book, "Mein Kampf."

"In the home of a Hamas operative, look what we found; this is what guides them," the soldier says, pointing to the book, which has a photo of the tyrant on its cover.

The footage joins a long list of reports on the similarities between Hamas terrorists and the Nazis. Last month, President Isaac Herzog revealed in an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that IDF forces operating in northern Gaza had discovered a copy of Hitler's book on the body of a terrorist in a children’s bedroom in a civilian home being used as a Hamas terror base.