Two IDF soldiers in reserves were moderately injured on Tuesday as a result of fire toward an IDF post in the area of Malkia in northern Israel, it has been cleared for publication.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit also said that, following the sirens sounded in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted six launches from Lebanon.

In response, an IAF aircraft struck both the launcher and the terrorist cell in Lebanon that fired toward Israel.

In addition, an IAF aircraft struck a Hezbollah military site in Lebanese territory in which a Hezbollah terrorist cell was operating.