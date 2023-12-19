Tzohar Rabbis call on the public to mention the fast of the Tenth of Tevet (coming Friday) as a day of prayer and good deeds, to increase unity, in light of the situation in Israel.

In addition, as it is Day of General Kaddish, Tzohar calls for Kaddish to be said for the many murdered in the Hamas attack on October 7th, if there is no information of when exactly they were murdered, and in some cases there is no one to say Kaddish for them.

Tzohar explained that the Ten of Tevet is considered in Judaism to be one of the four fasts that the people of Israel undertook, as a memorial to the destruction of Jerusalem, and it is the fast that marks the beginning of the siege of Jerusalem. The Chief Rabbinate also set the fast of the Tenth of Tevet as the Day of General Kaddish, in memory of victims of the Holocaust for whom there is no one to say Kaddish, or their place of death is not known.”

Rabbi David Stav, chairman of Tzohar, said: "The heroic IDF soldiers who are currently fighting throughout Gaza are not obligated to fast on the Tenth of Tevet. Instead, we are calling on the people of Israel to observe the fast for them, to perform personal prayers, read Psalms and of course do as many good deeds as possible, all with the goal of increasing unity among the people of Israel."