The subcommittee to examine the matter of trying the Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre is meeting today for a classified deliberation, with the participation of the Justice Minister and the Attorney General, according to Kan.

While MKs are expected to propose alternatives, such as the establishment of a special court for Nukhba terrorists or resurrecting the military court in Lod, Justice Minister Yariv Levin is expected to claim that there are inherent problems with the intent to try the terrorists at the moment due to the concern of harm to the hostages, as well as the fact that there is no way of knowing how many terrorists will be affected by any laws enacted.

In a precedential step, as part of the effort to gather evidence of Hamas's crimes, the IDF has called for soldiers to give testimony to the Israel Police regarding any information or eyewitness accounts they have of the massacre.

The process is legally complicated and includes difficult demands of the witnesses, but is intended to allow for the collection of additional evidence from soldiers who may not have fought against the massacre but rather were at home, at the music festival, or in other similar situations.

The deliberations on establishing a special court to judge Hamas terrorists were delayed at the end of November due to concerns that it would harm the agreement with Hamas for the release of the hostages.

The Attorney General, the prosecution, the manager of the court facilities, and the state defenders all believe that the normal criminal code is not an appropriate way to bring Hamas members to justice.