Taher al-Nunu, media adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, denied on Monday evening that any negotiations or contacts are taking place regarding another exchange deal with Israel that would result in the return of hostages in exchange for the release of security prisoners and a humanitarian ceasefire.

"There is no discussion or negotiation regarding a new exchange deal with Israel, and [White House spokesperson John] Kirby's words on this matter are pure fraud," al-Nunu said.

He added, "John Kirby's comments regarding an exchange deal are an attempt to curb the anger of the families of the Israeli hostages."

Commenting on the role of the United States in the war, al-Nunu said, "The American government is the last one that can talk about avoiding the killing of civilians in Gaza as it is participating (in the war) by supplying weapons and bombs to Israel."

Earlier it was reported that the Hamas leadership has tightened its conditions for the release of hostages, and is now demanding a full ceasefire before negotiations on this matter can begin.