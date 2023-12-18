Soldiers from the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion have captured the 'Palestine Square' in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City and destroyed a monument Hamas erected to commemorate an attack on an IDF APC during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in which seven soldiers were killed.

Lt. Col. Yuval Mazuz, the commander of the 13th Battalion, stated: “We are here, the 13th Battalion, at the place where the terrorist organization Hamas erected a statue glorifying the disaster that happened to the battalion during Protective Edge. We are sending a clear message to Hamas: Wherever such a statue is erected, we will come and destroy it."

Hamas built the square and monument following Operation Protective Edge to commemorate the destruction of an APC and the killing of all of the soldiers inside it. The monument depicts a fist punching through an APC holding three dog dags. On one of the dog tags was written the name of Oron Shaul, a soldier whose body has been illegally held by Hamas since the attack.