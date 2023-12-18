Israel’s media tactics and its self-destructive behavior are not only hurting its own image but also undermining the hard work of American Jewish groups who have been tirelessly defending Israel. The decision to allow CNN reporters to broadcast horrific images of Palestinian suffering and Israeli aggression without any counter footage shows a lack of judiciousness. It is clear that Israel has failed to establish an effective PR team to counter the attacks on its image.

The decision to allow CNN into Gaza to showcase the suffering of the Palestinians while holding back their own images of Jewish suffering and barbaric murders is incredibly foolish and careless. This move has given the enemy the spotlight and allowed them to portray Israel as the aggressor with no means for Israel to counteract these allegations.

The special showings of October 7th, intended to counter the negative images, have no weight for the public as they have not seen the footage. This lack of proactive media strategy is a grave mistake on Israel’s part and is causing turmoil within American organizations that have been defending Israel. The American Jewish groups, who have been working tirelessly to defend Israel, have been left without any tools to counter the negative images being shown by CNN and other media outlets.

It is time for Israel to take responsibility for its actions and defend itself from the portrayals of aggression. This is not only about helping Israel’s image but also about not destroying all the hard work of the American Jewish organizations. The failure to counter the negative images being portrayed in the media is not only careless but also hurtful for all those who have been working hard to defend Israel.

Israel needs to understand the impact of its media tactics on its image and the efforts of American Jewish groups. By allowing themselves to be promoted as the aggressor without putting up a strong defense, Israel is undermining the work of those who support and defend them. It is crucial for Israel to take immediate action to rectify this situation and salvage its reputation.

Israel needs to establish a proactive PR team that can effectively counter the negative images being portrayed in the media. The lack of this crucial component is not only damaging Israel’s image but also causing distress within the American organizations that have been supporting Israel. The decision to let CNN show sympathetic images of the enemy as the victims and not providing any counter footage is having a severe impact on Israel’s image.

It is clear that Israel’s media tactics are having a significant negative impact on its image and the efforts of American Jewish groups. The self-destructive behavior being displayed by Israel is something that needs urgent attention and rectification. Israel needs to take responsibility for its actions and defend itself from the portrayal of aggression in the media. It is time for them to understand the gravity of the situation and take action before irreparable damage is done. The blood is on their hands, and they need to act now to put out the fires they have lit.