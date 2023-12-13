Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak has announced that the hostage Tal Haimi was murdered in Hamas captivity.

"Tal (41) was the third generation of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and was connected to the kibbutz in every fiber of his soul," the kibbutz wrote in a statement.

His friends and family say he was always the first to help, to lend a hand, and to instill calm and security in everyone around him.

Three months ago, he lost his mother, Esti, after a battle with a difficult illness.

Tal left behind his wife, Ella, three children - nine-year-old twins and a six-year-old boy, his father Zohar, and his sister Or.