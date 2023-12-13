נתניהו במסר ללוחמים בעזה: נילחם עד להשמדת חמאס איתי בית-און / לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday visited the interrogations facility of the Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504 and the 460th Brigade of the Armored Corps complex in southern Israel.

At the beginning of the visit, the Prime Minister viewed the interrogation process of Hamas terrorists who were apprehended in the Gaza Strip, which is led by Unit 504. In addition, he was briefed by the unit commander, Col. D., on the unit's efforts on all fronts and specifically during the war, among them, the operations to recover the bodies of Eden Zakaria and SGM Ziv Dado from the Gaza Strip.

After that, Netanyahu spoke with service men in both active and reserve duty.

Later the Prime Minister visited the complex of the Armored Corps 460th Battle Team, where he was briefed on the the unit's operational activity during the war.

The Prime Minister radioed 60th Brigade Commander Col. Dvir Edri, who is currently on the front line in the heart of the Gaza Strip.

"Continue, and most importantly, look out for each other. I'm sure that you are doing so. I wish that you pass this on to all of the soldiers: we will continue to the end, until victory, until Hamas is destroyed. There should be no doubt about that. It is important, that is the message that I want to reach each and every soldier there. Be strong and courageous. Thank you," the Prime Minister stated over the radio.

The Brigade Commander replied: "Sir, we want to keep going. Give us the power. We are strong here; we will complete the task - we will destroy Hamas. We have the power for it, we have excellent soldiers, excellent commanders, and we will continue the mission until we destroy the last of the terrorists."

Netanyahu turned to the commanders: "I want to express the deep appreciation of every Israeli citizen for your efforts, sacrifice, heroism, and success. Yet, there is great pain, as we feel. Yesterday was a very difficult day, and every day our dear sons fall. Literal Israeli heroes. My heart and our hearts are with the fallen and their families. We know their lives have changed."

He added: "However, I want to say in the clearest way what I told the commanders in the field - we will continue to the end. There is no question about it. I say this both despite the great pain and despite the international pressure. Nothing will stop us; we are going all the way until victory, nothing less. I thank you; we are doing this thanks to you, with you, with God's help and your help."

This war will continue, but it's important that it continues with the sophistication that you bring. This sophistication saves a lot of lives and gives us great leverage. Thank you very much," Netanyahu concluded.