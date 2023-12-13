A Hamas terrorist who was wounded in battle against IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip was taken for treatment at the Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The terrorist was taken with injuries to his limbs, received medical treatment, and was operated on. At the moment he is being hospitalized at the surgical department.

During the first days of the war, following the October 7th massacre, there was a large amount of criticism over the hospitalization of terrorists at civilian hospitals, where, in many cases, a terrorist was treated adjacent to a civilian or soldier who was wounded during the attack.

In one instance, soccer fans from the La Familia fans association rioted at the Tel Hashomer Hospital after it was reported that a terrorist was hospitalized at the hospital.

A violent confrontation occurred at the scene when the fans chanted "Muhammad's dead" in the hospital. Two fans were arrested by police. Following the incident, hospitals across the country clarified that they were not treating terrorists.