The Israeli Embassy to the UK, alongside the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in London, ran a digital campaign in London to show the images of those kidnapped by Hamas and still being held hostage in Gaza.

The embassy recently announced: "We regret that the 'London Lites' company caved to the threats of an extreme minority in the UK, which forcefully tries to limit freedom of expression. The Embassy is considering further steps against the company. The Embassy will continue to raise awareness for the 137 Israeli hostages that remain as hostages by Hamas in Gaza."

"There should be nothing controversial about raising awareness for innocent civilians being held hostage by a terror organization. This is a humanitarian cause."

"This breach of contract plays into the hands of terrorists by actively ignoring the war crimes of Hamas and also by succumbing to intimidation and threats in London."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commented: "The decision of the advertising agency in London to stop the free the Israeli hostages campaign is a disgrace and a surrender to supporters of terrorism."

"More than 240 Israelis and foreign nationals, including babies, children, women and the elderly, were abducted by Hamas terrorists who are carrying out hate crimes and crimes against humanity."

"The attempt to silence our call to free the hostages will not succeed!"

"We will continue to do whatever we can until every single one of the hostages is returned to their family."