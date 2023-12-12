The Middle East is no stranger to conflict and volatility, but recent events have sent shockwaves throughout the region, drawing global attention to the escalating tensions that threaten peace and stability. From the Israel-Hamas conflict to the wider power struggles between regional coalitions, the Middle East is at a critical juncture, and the need for de-escalation efforts cannot be overstated.

NATO's Concerns and the Regional Coalitions

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed deep concerns about the rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Stoltenberg's call for Israel to adhere to international law and protect civilian lives underscores the urgency of mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Furthermore, his plea to prevent the conflict from escalating into a broader regional crisis is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of Middle Eastern conflicts.

At the heart of the regional tensions lies a growing rivalry between two coalitions. On one side, Iran has expanded its influence in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, raising concerns among traditional Western allies. On the other, a counter-front, comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel, believes confrontation is the only way to counter Iran's influence.

Complex Interconnected Conflicts

The conflict in the Middle East is not isolated but rather part of a broader tapestry of regional disputes. The recent drone attack on U.S. forces in Syria and Houthi attacks on the freedom of the seas serve as stark reminders of the terrorist proxy warfare characterizing many Middle Eastern conflicts. Iranian-backed Islamic terrorists operating in multiple countries extend Iran's reach and influence, provoking direct military responses and intensifying regional tensions.

Iran's involvement in conflicts throughout the region has further muddied the waters. Iran's support for non-state terrorist actors, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas, has enhanced its operational links and provided military assistance. This strategy aims to disrupt potential agreements between nation-states, particularly between Israel and Saudi Arabia, undermining regional peace efforts.

The Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

The war between Israel and Hamas is at the forefront of global attention. Israel's response to the barbaric attack and hostage situation perpetrated by Hamas terrorists has sparked a complex and explosive conflict. Israeli forces are in the midst of a large-scale ground operation in densely populated Gaza, raising international concerns about urban warfare and the humanitarian toll that seem to have missed the reason the war broke out. October 6 there was a ceasefire in Gaza, October 7 Hamas took advantage of israel's hopes for quiet to carry out a bestial nassacre on civilians.

Moreover, questions loom about who will govern Gaza if Israel succeeds in taking control after a military operation. The involvement of foreign nationals, including American citizens, further complicates the situation, potentially drawing the U.S. into intelligence and logistical support.

The Broader Regional Implications

The Israel-Hamas conflict has the potential to escalate into a major regional war, which could disrupt ongoing efforts like normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states, which is probably one of the reasons Iran wanted it to occur in addition to its desire to obliterate the Jewish state. Moreover, it may shift international dynamics, leading to international criticism and renewed calls for peace processes.

The broader regional implications extend to the Israel-Saudi normalization deal, which now faces significant obstacles and likely a deep freeze due to the ongoing conflict. This throws the future of Saudi-Israeli relations into uncertainty.

Iran's Role and Global Response

The Shia mullah's involvement in the Middle East has been a point of contention. There are debates about the level of Iranian regime’s involvement, but its support for non-state actors and its strategy of using terrorist proxies to provoke conflicts have complicated responses from other nations.

Effective sanctions against Iran are a topic of debate, as they have been utilized in the past without deterring Iran's support for proxy forces. Direct military action against Iran by Israel is unlikely due to the potential for a two-front war, given the presence of Hezbollah in Lebanon. War against Hezbollah, however, still may break out any minute.

Iran's pride and responsibility for the conflict highlight a sense of solidarity between Iranian policy and the Palestinian Arabs. The implications of the Israel-Hamas conflict on the Iranian nuclear program are also uncertain. The world is mutely observing the emergence of Iran’s Shia Islamic Reich.

The Roles of Regional and Global Actors

The regional and global response to the ongoing tensions is a critical aspect of the conflict. The United Arab Emirates expressed solidarity with Israel, while Qatar supports the Palestinian Arabs and is involved in negotiations with Hamas terrorists. Egypt, traditionally seen as a mediator in Middle Eastern conflicts, is also a key player, but its tunnels provided a way for arms to reach Hamas all the years prior to the current war, so there are doubts about its effectiveness in the current situation.

The United States, with its long-standing support for Israel, plays a crucial role in the Middle East. The U.S. has voiced concerns about the potential escalation of attacks on its troops in the Middle East and the risk of Iran seeking to expand the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ongoing deployments to the region are aimed at preventing further spread, but the complexity of the situation makes it challenging to navigate.

The European countries are also stakeholders in the Middle East, concerned about Iran's behavior but advocating for defusing regional tensions rather than embracing a confrontational approach That only puts off the day of reckoning. .

Conclusion

The Middle East is navigating a precarious path, with escalating tensions that could lead to wider conflict. The time has come for regional actors to prioritize stability, dialogue, and peace over aggression and provocation. The time has come to put Hamas activity to an end..

Efforts to mitigate tensions must be comprehensive, addressing not only the immediate triggers but also the underlying issues that fuel regional conflicts. Inequalities, historical grievances, and regional power dynamics need to be addressed through diplomatic channels. Unfortunately, as long as Iran's Shia Islamic Reich remains in power, the prospect of achieving peace and stability in the region remains a distant dream.

The people of the Middle East have suffered the consequences of these conflicts for too long, enduring hardships and destruction. Recent events should serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need for peace, cooperation, and de-escalation. The complexities of the Middle East demand multilateral solutions and a commitment to finding common ground in pursuit of a more stable and peaceful future, one without terrorist organizations and their murderous plans.

Erfan Fardis a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is a Jewish Kurd of Iran, and he is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The gruesome mullah” , which has been published in the USA. www.erfanfard.com