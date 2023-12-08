The IDF cleared for publication on Friday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Naftali Yonah Gordon, 32, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 53rd Battalion of the 188th "Barak" Armored Brigade and Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omri Rot, 25, from Qatsrin, a tank commander in the 53rd Battalion of the 188th "Barak" Armored Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Since the renewal of fighting a week ago, 24 soldiers have fallen, 95 since the ground operation began. Since October 7th, 420 soldiers have fallen.

In addition, a soldier from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th "Barak" Armored Brigade was severely wounded on Friday in battle in the Gaza Strip. The wounded soldier was evacuated to the hospital.

Four soldiers were killed on Thursday in the Gaza Strip: Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash, Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, Master sergeant (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, and Sergeant Major (Res.) Jonathan David Deitch.