Gal Eisenkot, the son of former Chief of Staff and War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot, was held at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl this morning (Friday).

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the fallen soldier. President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the funeral, along with many other politicians and leaders.

Gal Eisenkot, a soldier in the 699th Battalion, fell in battle in northern Gaza this week. He was 25 years old.

His father, Minister Gadi Eisenkot, recounted a conversation he had with his son about how he was absent from his Gal's for much of his childhood due to his role as a general in the IDF.

“I told you mom was there for you throughout all of those years and that I was very proud of the close relationships you had built with your mother and siblings,” Eisenkot said.

“We’ll take care of the country that you loved so dearly," he said. “I salute you forever, and I pledge to you that we will do everything we can to be worthy of making the right decisions for those who fell for the country and for those who embrace us in this difficult time.”