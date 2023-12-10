CLICK HERE TO HELP ZAKA HERO NATAN KENIG

Two months ago, incomprehensible darkness swallowed the town of Kibbutz Be’eri, as terrorists ruthlessly murdered men, women, and children. One of the first to arrive on the scene was ZAKA volunteer Natan Kenig. Tonight, after months of removing corpses and seeing the darkest sights of his life, Kenig, and the other ZAKA volunteers will bring light to Be’eri by lighting Chanukah menorahs among the wreckage. It is a haunting reminder of the families who will not light this year, because they are gone.

Kenig can never forget the gruesome images he has seen during this war. His life is now being ravaged by PTSD, which keeps him from being able to keep his home together. After all this hero has done, soon he and his four children will be homeless, unless they get some help.

Funds are being raised for the community to thank Natan Kenig for his service, and to save his children from homelessness. After the immense darkness, each donation is a little ray of light.

