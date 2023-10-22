CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT

‏In the face of a heart-wrenching crisis caused by recent attacks from Hamas terrorists, over 1,300 lives have been tragically lost, and more than 3,000 individuals injured in our nation. However, amidst this devastation, Hatzalah has emerged as a frontline force, tirelessly providing essential medical assistance to the victims.

Yet, the scale of this crisis has strained resources to the limit, leaving a dire shortage of vital equipment required to protect the brave soldiers and emergency responders who risk their lives on the ground every moment.

HATZALAH RESCUERS WITHOUT BORDER from vaad hatzedaka on Vimeo.

Immediate support is needed for the following urgent requirements:

1. Advanced medical equipment

2. Ceramic protective gear including helmets and vests

3. Armored vehicles for safe transport

No donation is too small, as every contribution can make a significant difference. Your generous support will directly aid those risking everything to defend our nation and its people.

Moreover, your compassion will also provide hope and strength to the countless families and individuals affected by this tragic event.

During this critical time, we call upon you to stand with us. Together, we can make a tangible difference and save lives.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support and recognize your essential role in our mission.

Hatzalah Rescuers Without Borders Organization

Am Israel Chai!

