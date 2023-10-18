The families of those taken hostage during Hamas's murderous terror attack on Israel on October 7th and the families of those missing since then met with Gal Hirsch, the coordinator for returning hostages and missing on behalf of the Israeli government. The meeting took place at the families' headquarters.

At the outset, Gal Hirsch declared: "We are working 24 hours a day to return all the hostages and missing home, including those who were in Gaza beforehand: Goldin, Shaul, Mengistu, and al-Sayed. The State of Israel does not give up on anyone, and the return of all the kidnapped is an integral part of the war's objectives. We are operating on four central axes: Formulating the situation assessment of all the hostages and missing. Operational intelligence efforts. Providing an address for families' inquiries and diplomatic efforts in the international arena. I was exposed to the headquarters' activities, and I call on you to continue your public diplomacy efforts in the international arena."

Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, an armored corps soldier: "As an Israeli-American citizen, I am getting American assistance from the Secretary of State, Senators, and FBI representatives who are available to me 24/7. Everyone deserves such treatment, including those without American citizenship."

Orli Gilboa, mother of Daniella Gilboa, appealed to Hirsch: "I ask that you reassure me that all the bombings being carried out in Gaza are being thoroughly examined so that our loved ones will not be harmed by them. I want to know that each decision maker is looking at the situation as if it were their own child."

Ilan Eshel, father of Roni Eshel, a soldier on the lookout team, asked to improve services for families: "The call center doesn't answer. I'm asking that someone tell me eye to eye what is Roni's condition. We want to know who they are being held by and where."