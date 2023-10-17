Last week, the Jewish People mobilized, and thousands of Israel’s soldiers sprang into action. The days ahead are crucial: The South must be stabilized and, ultimately, there will need to be a ground invasion into Gaza.

Volunteer organization Achisamach reports from the front lines that soldiers are still missing essential supplies. Achisamach’s volunteers have distributed clothing, flashlights, and other gear to the bases. Despite the overwhelming response to soldiers’ calls for help, they are still receiving requests for more. They desperately do not want the soldiers to go into Gaza without all of their gear. Vests in particular are in short supply.

To donate a vest, or any of the other supplies Israel’s soldiers need during this important time, readers can click here.