In a tumultuous time for the nation of Israel, United Hatzalah of Israel, led by Founder Eli Beer, stands firmly on the front lines, ready to provide life-saving assistance. Recent events have underscored the critical role this organization plays in the safety and well-being of millions. We invite you to be a part of this vital mission by contributing to our crowdfunding campaign.

Shabbat Under Siege

The past Shabbat bore witness to an intensity rarely seen, as more than 2,000,000 people in the north of Israel sought shelter not once, but twice. The relentless barrage of missile attacks struck fear into the hearts of communities in the south and the center of the country. Even as we write, terrorists remain hidden in the southern woods, posing an ongoing threat.

A Looming Crisis

It's crucial to understand that the main invasion hasn't even started yet. Israel stands on the precipice of a profound challenge, and United Hatzalah of Israel is at the forefront.

Your Call to Action

We understand that in uncertain times, choosing where to donate can be challenging. However, United Hatzalah of Israel is a name you can trust. We manage your donation with the utmost care, ensuring it goes directly to life-saving equipment and outfitting our brave members.

Donate now

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Stand with us as we face these unprecedented challenges. Together, we can safeguard the future of Israel. Join our mission today and make a lasting impact.