Amid the war against Hamas, Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari composed a song titled "Moledet" or Homeland.

In the song, the singer turns to the land of Israel and says: "I hope you are holding on to happy moments as a memento. People used to write songs about you, remember?

Sleeping beauty, for how much longer will you bleed?" he ponders.

In the song, Ben Ari restates his devotion to Israel despite all of the hardships. "You are one and unique, you will always be my homeland, even on the edge of the abyss, even in the middle of hell, you are heaven," he concludes.

The song is accompanied by a music video that shows some of the nicer moments from these dark days: Israelis lined up to donate blood, civilians distributing food to IDF soldiers, an IDF reservist getting married on the front lines, a pro-Israel rally in New York, and more.

"This song is dedicated to my country," Ben Ari wrote, "Not the one that was here until a week ago, the one that we will reestablish after all this is over. When we arise from the inferno when we return from the battle.

Not because we have nowhere else to go, and not from the fire of vengeance," he adds, "We are fighting and are ready to sacrifice our lives for the that we have to be a model society. Because we discovered who we could really be. Who we really are."

Ben Ari concludes: "This song is dedicated to my nation, the most beautiful nation in the world. Don't watch the news, don't tweet on Twitter. Go out to the streets and look. Am Yisrael Chai, remember?"